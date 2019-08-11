Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $98.00 at KeyCorp

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Q2 from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

NYSE QTWO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.06. 707,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,049. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.66. Q2 has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $146,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,182.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rekha Garapati sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $156,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,537 shares of company stock valued at $35,941,718 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,270,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,007,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $2,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

