Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for HighPoint Resources Corp Decreased by Imperial Capital (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HighPoint Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Imperial Capital also issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of HPR opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $241.69 million, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 3.09. HighPoint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,953,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after buying an additional 1,186,636 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 270,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 185,870 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,846,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,175 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,808 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 155,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Paul W. Geiger III purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul W. Geiger III purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 184,000 shares of company stock valued at $333,230 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

