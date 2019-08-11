Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.51%. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

QDEL stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 361,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,347. Quidel has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 28,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,653,466.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 21,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $1,258,968.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,676,287.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,267. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

