QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. QuinStreet had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QuinStreet updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

QuinStreet stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,447,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,947. The firm has a market cap of $820.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QNST shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $485,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,167.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $522,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,775 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

