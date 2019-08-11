Qwertycoin Trading Up 28.6% Over Last Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $5,214.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 96,067,224,383 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.