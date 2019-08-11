Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,992 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $57.06 on Friday. Rapid7 Inc has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $78.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Rapid7 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,002,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $2,565,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,947. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

