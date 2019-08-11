Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Finning International in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTT. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.14.

FTT stock opened at C$23.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 20.96. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$21.36 and a 1 year high of C$33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 billion.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Cornelis Mauritius H.J. Breukels sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.67, for a total transaction of C$78,982.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$224,546.35.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

