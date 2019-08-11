Raymond James Reiterates “$30.00” Price Target for Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

BNFT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Benefitfocus from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.09.

BNFT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.39. 295,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,533. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lou Anne Gilmore sold 1,019 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $27,400.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,836.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Alexander August purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 511,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,463.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 211.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 153.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

