Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RYN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.19.

Get Rayonier alerts:

NYSE:RYN opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.62. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.11 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth $26,391,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth $20,780,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,920,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,059,000 after buying an additional 356,977 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 322,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 53.2% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 623,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,665,000 after buying an additional 216,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.