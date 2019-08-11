Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Trading Down 12.5%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX) shares traded down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 207,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 268,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $14.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04.

Red Pine Exploration Company Profile (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel ore deposits. The company primarily owns a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project comprising 34 unpatented and mining claims and 163 patented and leased mining claims totaling 5,582 contiguous hectares, which is situated in northern Ontario next to the municipality of Wawa.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Red Pine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Pine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.