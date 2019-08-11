Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given a $22.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RRR. TheStreet downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.71.

RRR stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.11.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $299,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,586.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,199 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1,067.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 225,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,597,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

