Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,522,000 after buying an additional 229,816 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. Citigroup set a $76.00 target price on Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.03.

Shares of REG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.98. 461,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,655. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.00. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $268.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.87 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

In other news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

