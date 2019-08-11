Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.55 to $7.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $5.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $23.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.51 to $24.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $25.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.27 to $29.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Swann set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $343.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.25.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total value of $305,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,045.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total transaction of $3,012,456.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.89. 461,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,785. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $287.66 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

