Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186,717.70% and a negative net margin of 396.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. 72,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,425. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04.

RGLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

In other news, insider Joseph P. Hagan sold 39,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $48,009.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,979 shares of company stock valued at $85,896. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

