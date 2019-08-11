Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RBNC. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.57. 6,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $265.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.37. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 622.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Read More: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.