Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million.

Shares of Remark stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,507. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $35.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

