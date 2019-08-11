Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TRIG opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.80 ($1.68). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

About Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

