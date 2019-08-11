Republic Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $13.12 Million (REN)

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Republic Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $7.50 and $20.33. In the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Republic Protocol has a market cap of $13.12 million and $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Republic Protocol alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.90 or 0.04420862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00044243 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000995 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Republic Protocol Coin Profile

REN is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. Republic Protocol’s official website is republicprotocol.com. Republic Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/republicprotocol. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Republic Protocol Coin Trading

Republic Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $13.77, $10.39, $50.98, $18.94, $24.68, $51.55, $24.43, $5.60, $20.33, $33.94 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Republic Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Republic Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Republic Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Republic Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.