Request Network (REQ) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Request Network has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Request Network has a market cap of $15.89 million and $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request Network token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Binance, DDEX and Koinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00263854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.01284600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021260 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00096006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Request Network Token Profile

Request Network was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request Network is blog.request.network. The official website for Request Network is request.network. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Request Network

Request Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, DDEX, Huobi, COSS, CoinExchange, Binance, Mercatox, Ethfinex, IDEX, WazirX, Bitbns, OKEx, GOPAX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Liqui and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

