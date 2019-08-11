Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Retail Opportunity Investments also reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $72.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

ROIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 540,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,791. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2,023.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,542.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

