Revain Price Tops $0.0872 (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Kucoin, BTC-Alpha and BitForex. Revain has a market cap of $42.25 million and approximately $829,159.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revain has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00261731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.01268850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020891 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00095468 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, BitForex, Cryptopia, Kuna, YoBit, C-CEX, HitBTC, Mercatox and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

