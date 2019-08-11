Reviewing Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) & Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Alphatec alerts:

This table compares Alphatec and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -45.29% -211.15% -26.79% Intersect ENT -31.43% -29.16% -25.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alphatec and Intersect ENT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $91.69 million 3.84 -$28.98 million ($0.58) -10.12 Intersect ENT $108.47 million 4.79 -$22.92 million ($0.76) -21.71

Intersect ENT has higher revenue and earnings than Alphatec. Intersect ENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alphatec has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Alphatec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Intersect ENT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alphatec and Intersect ENT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intersect ENT 0 7 1 0 2.13

Alphatec presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.73%. Intersect ENT has a consensus price target of $26.46, suggesting a potential upside of 60.35%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Alphatec.

Summary

Intersect ENT beats Alphatec on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It is also developing SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.