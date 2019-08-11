Reviewing Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) & PANALPINA WELTT/ADR (OTCMKTS:PLWTY)

Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) and PANALPINA WELTT/ADR (OTCMKTS:PLWTY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Recordati and PANALPINA WELTT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recordati N/A N/A N/A PANALPINA WELTT/ADR 1.22% 12.71% 3.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recordati and PANALPINA WELTT/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recordati $1.46 billion 4.99 N/A N/A N/A PANALPINA WELTT/ADR $6.17 billion 0.81 $79.79 million $0.67 63.16

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Recordati.

Volatility and Risk

Recordati has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PANALPINA WELTT/ADR has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Recordati and PANALPINA WELTT/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recordati 0 0 0 0 N/A PANALPINA WELTT/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dividends

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Recordati does not pay a dividend. PANALPINA WELTT/ADR pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR beats Recordati on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recordati Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat. It also provides pharmaceutical chemicals, such as chemical syntheses, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR Company Profile

Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG provides air and ocean freight, and logistics services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS. The company's air freight services include general, special, express, and intermodal services; and charter and emergency services, as well as virtual cargo airline and e-freight services. It also provides ocean freight products, such as full container load, less-than-container load, and non-containerized load products, as well as various services, such as dangerous goods handling, temperature controlled transportation, cargo insurance, letter of credit processing, certification and legalization of documents, food and drug administration filing, and advanced cargo information filing. In addition, the company offers logistics and manufacturing services comprising manufacturing assembly and testing, technical distribution, installation, and product life cycle extension services that include repair, reconfiguration, and reselling; and 3D printing, demand-driven inventory dispositioning, and end-to-end e-commerce solutions, as well as inbound, distribution, finished goods, aftermarket, reverse logistics, warehousing, and other value added logistics services. Further, it provides energy and project solutions that include planning, transport engineering, route and site survey, marine and cargo charter, carrier, and origin and destination services; and supply chain solutions comprising planning, sourcing, making, delivering, and returning services. Additionally, the company offers full and less than truck load, and consolidation road services; and rail, cargo security, and business implementation services. It serves the automotive, chemical, consumer and retail, energy, fashion, government, aid and relief, healthcare, hi-tech, manufacturing, perishable product, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

