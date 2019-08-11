Reviewing Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) & CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swedbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swedbank and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank $6.23 billion 2.38 $2.44 billion N/A N/A CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR $23.19 billion 1.39 $5.20 billion $0.82 6.93

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Swedbank.

Profitability

This table compares Swedbank and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank 36.59% 16.11% 0.88% CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR 22.28% 6.68% 0.27%

Risk and Volatility

Swedbank has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Swedbank pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Swedbank and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank 1 2 0 0 1.67 CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67

Summary

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR beats Swedbank on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investments and trading services, including equity, currency, fixed income, and equity trading services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides private banking products and services, such as saving accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgage finance, and investment advice, as well as trades in derivatives; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 186 branches in Sweden, 33 branches in Estonia, 33 in Latvia, and 59 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

About CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, custody, fund administration, middle-office, forex, security lending and borrowing, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. Crédit Agricole S.A. serves retail and corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is based in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. is a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boétie.

