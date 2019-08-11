Rialto (XRL) Market Cap Achieves $3.34 Million

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Rialto has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Rialto has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rialto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00263195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.01256393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00020562 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00094556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About Rialto

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI. The official website for Rialto is www.rialto.ai.

Buying and Selling Rialto

Rialto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rialto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rialto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

