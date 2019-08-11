Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.56 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, DragonEX and C2CX. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $593,242.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00024935 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004087 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,139,428 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DragonEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, OKEx, Bancor Network, C2CX, Huobi, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

