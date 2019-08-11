Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.51 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of RBA traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. 1,242,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,389. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, July 15th. OTR Global lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

