River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 710 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,074,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,282,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,583,000 after purchasing an additional 950,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,201,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Nike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,631,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $220,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.02.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $281,061.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

