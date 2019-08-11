River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. grace capital boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.0% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after buying an additional 126,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,153. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

