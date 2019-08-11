River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,692,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $63.31 and a twelve month high of $100.23. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.