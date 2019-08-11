River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.0% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura upped their price objective on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $284.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $283.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,844,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $632,206.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,621 shares of company stock valued at $50,148,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

