River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,845. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.