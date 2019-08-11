Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

Shares of RKH opened at GBX 17.90 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 million and a PE ratio of -11.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.13. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 19.66 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 42 ($0.55).

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.