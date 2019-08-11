Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an equal rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.31.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $125.32. 14,514,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,337,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,566.50 and a beta of 2.04. Roku has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $128.20.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Hastings sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $204,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $2,616,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 671,733 shares of company stock worth $67,177,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

