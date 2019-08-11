Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

“We shift from cautionary to a more open-minded stance on INFN stock, looking for sustained revenue growth and margin expansion. We maintain our FY19 revenue/EPS estimates, maintain our FY20 revenue estimate, and reduce our FY20 earnings (by -$.07). We maintain our Neutral rating and our price target moves from $3 to $4.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Infinera from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.99 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.14.

NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 2,671,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30. Infinera has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $810.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, CEO Thomas J. Fallon acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David W. Heard acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,954.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock worth $559,250 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth $87,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Infinera by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 47,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Infinera by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

