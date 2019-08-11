Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

“We reiterate our Buy rating for MCHP with a $115 price target which remains unchanged.”,” Rosenblatt Securities’ analyst commented.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.76.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,664. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.366 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

In other news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 127.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 186.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.