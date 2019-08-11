Rotork (LON:ROR) PT Raised to GBX 330 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ROR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 276 ($3.61) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rotork to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 313.31 ($4.09).

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 309.60 ($4.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 308.35. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a one year high of GBX 351 ($4.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rotork will post 1364.9999108 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Rotork’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £1,437.48 ($1,878.32).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

