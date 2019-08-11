Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENR. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup raised Energizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energizer from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.55. Energizer has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $65.06.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.50 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 60.51% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energizer will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

In related news, EVP Gregory T. Kinder acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $218,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,851.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,246.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,737 shares of company stock worth $959,084 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Energizer by 107.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

