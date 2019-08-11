Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$10.00” Price Target for ADT (NYSE:ADT)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on ADT (NYSE:ADT) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

ADT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ADT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of ADT opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10. ADT has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 42.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,864 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth $66,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 7,654.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

