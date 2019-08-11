Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€136.00” Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CON has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €147.00 ($170.93).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of ETR CON opened at €114.14 ($132.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35. Continental has a one year low of €112.46 ($130.77) and a one year high of €190.05 ($220.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.