SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($3.35) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for SAGE Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.14). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($13.24) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($11.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $169.29 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $193.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.00 and a quick ratio of 20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.53.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. SAGE Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, insider Michael Cloonan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 84,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $14,801,282.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,107,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,925 shares of company stock valued at $35,648,917 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

