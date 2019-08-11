SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.41), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $75.39 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 14.28%.

NYSE:SD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 300,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,829. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $195.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 169.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,967 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SandRidge Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

