ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

SCSC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northcoast Research cut ScanSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut ScanSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.88. 36,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $44.30.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,489. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

