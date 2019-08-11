Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of SCHN traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. 206,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,582. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.45.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 195.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

