Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Given a $2.00 Price Target by Noble Financial Analysts

Noble Financial set a $2.00 target price on Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHIP. ValuEngine raised Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Shares of SHIP stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. 195,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,724. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.29). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 81.41% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.