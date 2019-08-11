SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

SPNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. 31,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,845. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a market cap of $232.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.11.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 406.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 546.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.