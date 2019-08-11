Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Secureworks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the first quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Secureworks by 147.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 201,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 120,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Secureworks by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 118,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Secureworks by 147.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the second quarter valued at about $595,000. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCWX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,737. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $933.86 million, a P/E ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 1.14. Secureworks has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Secureworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.