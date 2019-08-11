Selway Asset Management Buys 2,500 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Selway Asset Management raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up about 1.6% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 656.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,973. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.16. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,658.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $98,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $505,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.