Selway Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Selway Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,568,000 after purchasing an additional 370,154 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,311,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,795,000 after purchasing an additional 215,450 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,999,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,332,000 after purchasing an additional 62,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,796,000 after purchasing an additional 191,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,845. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,205,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

