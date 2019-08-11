Selway Asset Management Has $151,000 Stock Position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Selway Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 821,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 40,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

PML stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. 123,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,003. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

